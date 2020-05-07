Art Force Iowa Helping Troubled Youth Stay Busy and Healthy During Pandemic

DES MOINES, Iowa — Art Force Iowa has been on a mission to help troubled youth through a creative outlet. However, they are providing more for students than just arts and crafts.

“We provide free art programming, but we also call and file doctor appointments, if that’s what they need help with,” Executive Director, Christine Her said. “We help make sure that they get the supplemental food that they need. That their basic needs are met so they can thrive and be successful young people.”

Art Force Iowa assists three groups. Creative Pathways: youth involved in the juvenile or family court system, DSM Heroes: immigrants, refugees and first generation Americans, and Streetcred Studios: an initiative to help young adults with criminal backgrounds find employment.

For the last two years they’ve had a 100% graduation rate and served over 700 youth in central Iowa.

Since the start of the pandemic, they’ve been holding one on one virtual workshops with artist mentors and setting up a private online space where youth can check in with staff.

“We’re just trying to figure out ways to keep art alive for youth to help them channel their energy into creating art, and making sure that they have the tools and the supplies that they need so that they can continue to do that, while knowing they have access to all of us as mentors at any time,” Her said.

Art Force Iowa is currently working on providing internet access for students at home and dropping off DVD’s in the meantime so students can have art lesson plans.

Executive Director Christine Her said they’re trying to find a system that works because it will be awhile before they are back in a classroom.

“Even if schools go back in the fall, we’re not going to have in-person workshops until there’s a vaccine,” Her said. “Just to keep our community safe and already knowing that so many of our kid’s parents work at meatpacking plants and are getting sick from that we will keep the community as safe as possible.”