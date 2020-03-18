Breaking News
Axne Could Support $1,000 Payment to Iowans But Wants Family Leave First

Coronavirus

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Third District U.S. Representative Cindy Axne, a Democrat from West Des Moines, told Channel 13 Tuesday that she could personally support a federal plan that could give Iowans a cash payment--perhaps, $1,000--to help offset some of the financial hardship caused by COVID-19.

But Axne would like to see Congress' immediate priority focused on work that began in the Democratic-led U.S. House that would ensure paid family leave for many Americans.

She also wants the federal government and Iowa officials to work together to address what could be a critical shortage of necessary medical supplies, along with available hospital beds, as the pandemic worsens. That shortage is a concern across the country.

