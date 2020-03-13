Basketball Tournament, Other Events Still Happening in Des Moines

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- The Iowa boys' state basketball tournament rolled on as usual into the final day, with one exception: very few fans in the stands. This was due to concerns over public health and COVID-19.

Each team was allowed 100 people to attend. That included players, coaches and parents. There were no cheerleaders, no concessions and entry was through the north door. Once the games concluded, those spectators were asked to leave.

“Let me hear your Bomber spirit … What's that you Say?” yelled the parent group, a cheer heard often in the stands during the state tournament.

“The boys didn’t feel like the atmosphere would be the same without all the fans and the crowd, and we wanted to make them feel that way, so we pulled together,” said Chrystal Reinertson, whose son Cade plays on the team. “We wanted them to hear the same things that their student section and cheerleaders would bring to the court and the atmosphere.”

“We got spirit. Yes we do. We got spirit. How ‘bout you?” chanted the parents of Clear Creek-Amana and were answered back with the same cheer by Ballard parents.

“To know that it's his last season in basketball and they make it to state and make it this far and find out at the end of the week they don’t have their friends and all their support systems that can come to the game, it is disappointing,” said Reinertson. "But we want to be able to give them this and celebrate with them.”

"I don’t think anybody could have anticipated this,” said Iowa High School Athletic Association Executive Director Tom Keating. “Whether I was a principal, an AD or a coach, there were things that would happen that you just don’t expect, and you just do the best you can.”

The state basketball tournament was not the only thing going on in Des Moines Friday.

“The show must go on. The All Iowa Auto Show is happening this week out at the Iowa Events Center.” said Greg Edwards of the Catch Des Moines Convention and Visitors Bureau. “There’s Ag Day out at Living History Farms on Saturday. There’s a great show, the Naked Magicians, playing at the Temple for Performing Arts.”

There was consideration if the All Iowa Auto Show should open due to public health concerns of COVID-19.

“We’re working very closely with the Iowa Events Center, who is paying attention to the health department,” said James Maurer of the All Iowa Auto Show. “We’ve put a lot of safeguards in place, so wiping down the vehicles, the handles, we have people walking around constantly doing so.”