Big Ten Basketball Tourney Canceled Due to COVID-19

Iowa’s Luka Garza (55) shoots as Illinois’ Kofi Cockburn (21), Da’Monte Williams (20), and Andres Feliz (10) defend in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, March 8, 2020, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Holly Hart)

INDIANAPOLIS – The Big Ten Conference has announced it is canceling the rest of the Men’s Basketball Tournament.

Games had already been played Wednesday, and were scheduled to begin again Thursday morning.

The Big Ten issued the following statement:

The Big Ten Conference announced today that it will be canceling the remainder of the Big Ten Men’s Basketball Tournament, effective immediately.



The Big Ten Conference will use this time to work with the appropriate medical experts and institutional leadership to determine next steps for moving forward in regard to the COVID-19 pandemic.



The main priority of the Big Ten Conference continues to be the health, safety and wellness of our student-athletes, coaches, administrators, fans and media as we continue to monitor all developing and relevant information on the COVID-19 virus. Big Ten Conference