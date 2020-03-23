Blood Supply Still Needed During COVID-19 Pandemic

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Due to the COVID-19 outbreak in Iowa, LifeServe Blood Center has had to cancel many of its mobile blood drives, which make up 70% of the local blood supply. LifeServe is now taking extra steps inside its blood centers to make sure people feel safe while donating.

“We don’t test for the virus, but we have some precautionary questions that we are asking before we take any blood donors. We’ve added a few health history questions to our screening process to make sure people are feeling well and healthy, don’t have the virus before they’re coming in to donate,” LifeServe Blood Center’s Public Relations Manager Danielle West said.

Some of those include questions about travel or about the people you are close to on a daily basis. They are also making sure that they are following the recommended 6 feet of social distance between each donor and being extra cautions about sanitization. Because so many high school and college blood drives were canceled, LifeServe is encouraging younger people to come and donate to make up those numbers. One local woman came in to donate for the first time because she wanted to do what she could to help.

“I can see the critical need. A lot of people are going to be staying inside, and they should be, but it’s OK to come out and do these to help out,” said Des Moines resident and blood donor Karey Bader.

In order to help with social distancing, LifeServe asks everyone to schedule an appointment to donate online or over the phone so they know how many people are coming in at a time. They also encourage people to donate in April, as their schedules are fairly full for the rest of the month.