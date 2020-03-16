BREAKING: Iowa Governor Recommends Schools Closed for 4 Weeks

DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds Sunday night announced that she is closing schools four weeks because of the growing spread of COVID-19.

Watch the governor’s announcement here.

“Based on new information today from the Iowa Department of Public Health, now is the time to move to the next level of response,” Reynolds said in her statement. “I am now recommending that all Iowa schools close for a period of four weeks to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

The governor also announced four additional cases of the coronavirus in the state.

Two are residents of Allamakee County. One is an adult between age of 41-60 and another is a child. The third case involves a middle-age resident from Johnston with no known travel-related risk or exposure to a person with the virus. The fourth person lives in Polk County and is a middle-aged adult.