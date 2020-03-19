City of Des Moines Leaders Meet to Discuss Facing Problems Presented by COVID-19

DES MOINES, Iowa — Department leaders with the city of Des Moines met Thursday morning to talk about how they’re dealing with COVID-19 and planning for future disruptions.

One of the key takeaways from the meeting is that city employees who cannot work because of the emergency health declaration will be paid in full for three weeks. After that, they will receive half pay.

The Parks and Recreation Department wants to remind everyone that city parks and trails remain open, but the public restrooms are closed because workers can’t keep up with sanitation and because supplies are in short supply.

Parks and Rec, which also handles maintaining the city’s cemeteries, is also preparing for an increase in deaths.

“One of the more difficult challenges we have we’re still working on – is our cemetery operations. As you might guess we might have an increase in business in cemeteries unfortunately due to this, and how do we interact with people who may have been in contact with COVID-19? So plans in place with funeral homes we’ll have all those plans iron clad by the end of the week if not early next week,” said Ben Page with Parks and Rec.

The department is also looking ahead to this summer. It already anticipates difficulty in filling seasonal jobs and those at its aquatic centers.