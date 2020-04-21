Civil Rights Group Demanding Mandatory Employee Testing at All Iowa Meat Processing Facilities

DES MOINES, Iowa — After COVID-19 outbreaks at meat processing plants across Iowa and the nation, JBS, which has locations in Marshalltown, Ottumwa and Council Bluffs, is taking steps in favor of their workforce.

“It is with United Food and Commercial Workers. Throughout the country, workers from today until May 30th will get an additional $4 an hour,” said Joe Henry, political director for League of United Latin American Citizens of Iowa.

Their workers will also receive a $600 bonus. Inside the facility will be workplace dividers and masks like ones that have been put in place at Tyson’s plants. But Henry says these factory workers need more. “Mandatory testing is not part of that agreement. We need mandatory testing. Mandatory testing needs to happen for all workers, and it can’t just be a temperature check,” Henry said.

Henry points to the Prestage Food of Iowa facility in Eagle Grove, which saw 16 asymptomatic employees test positive over the weekend, causing Gov. Kim Reynolds to fast-track over 900 more tests for the company to be administered Monday. Henry said, “It was only with the testing, which goes beyond testing temperature, they found this out.”

Henry says with each outbreak at facilities like the three Iowa Tyson locations or the National Beef facility in Tama, a temporary shutdown needs to be mandatory as well. “When an outbreak happens, the plant should be shut down for several days,” said Henry.

While the food supply line is vital, Henry says keeping them open during outbreaks could lead to a far worse outcome. “If the governor doesn’t take care of it, the virus is going to take care of it for us, and what do we have to look forward to? There won’t be any more workers to do this work. Things will seize up. Farms will seize up. Hog confinements, cows, poultry it will all seize up,” said Henry.

LULAC Iowa believes food companies continue to put profits over their employees. Henry said, “We do not understand why that company or the governor would allow that operation to be in place. Again, these are ticking time bombs.”