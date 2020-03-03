Coronavirus Forces ISU Students Studying Abroad in Italy to Return Home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AMES, Iowa -- Iowa State University students studying abroad in Urbino, Italy are now being asked to return to the United States by Friday, cutting their semester-long study abroad trip short.

ISU said the reason all faculty and student trips to Italy have been canceled and students studying abroad were asked to return is due to an update from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). According to the CDC, the coronavirus status in Italy is now a level 3 warning, advising all travelers to avoid nonessential travel to Italy.

ISU advertising student Drew Simon said he and the other students did not want to return to the U.S.

"No one in our study abroad group had any interest in going home. We all, and I can feel safe for speaking for the entire group because we talked about it for hours after we got the email, we all feel safer in a country where tests for the coronavirus are free and doctors have dealt with past cases and have had patients get better than send us home to places where the coronavirus is closer to me in my hometown than it is to where our university was in Italy. If I did want to get tested for coronavirus, I can’t even afford it back home,” Simon said.

Simon said he was able to get a flight back home on Tuesday but is very disappointed the semester abroad is getting cut short because they will never be able to replicate the experience.

“I think a study abroad trip is one of the most important things anyone could do with their college experience and I know everyone on this trip was having an amazing time. And it kind of feels like we just got ripped out of that," he said.

Simon said they aren’t sure if they will get a refund or how they will finish the courses they started.

“For now, I’m going to fly home and sit in my bedroom for 14 days. Hopefully, by the end of those 14 days, I’ll be able to know how my semester is being finished,” Simon said.

ISU provided this statement about the decision:

"In response to the CDC warning – level 3 to avoid nonessential travel, Iowa State University is prohibiting all travel to Italy. This includes all university-sponsored travel for students, faculty and staff. Over the weekend, we notified students currently studying abroad in Italy and many have already made arrangements to return to the United States. We are providing financial assistance to help students with travel fees. The university is working on options for students to continue their academic coursework and will contact students when that information is available. Thielen Student Health Center is providing health-related information based on CDC guidelines for all travelers returning from Italy to self-isolate for the first 14 days while they monitor their health. Here is a link to updates and information that we’re providing to the Iowa State community: https://web.iastate.edu/safety/updates/covid19."