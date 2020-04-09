Coronavirus Pandemic Leaves Some Healthcare Workers Furloughed, Laid-Off

JOHNSTON, Iowa — While some healthcare workers find themselves on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic — others are being sidelined.

Some doctors, nurses and staff are being furloughed and laid off due to a decline in patient visits and postponement of non-elective surgeries.

A private practice family doctor with The Iowa Clinic in Johnston said his hours are being reduced because people aren’t going in for general check-ups.

“Yes, it’s weird that this is a healthcare crisis and you want healthcare people involved, but only certain ones are needed, and the rest of us are out there backing up and backfilling to support those people that are out there,” Dr. Robert Lee said.

“I have several New York City physicians who are our primary care like me family physicians. And similarly, they have not been asked to go into the hospital to help run ventilators and help intubate patients because that’s not where their skill set is.”

MercyOne’s president sent out a letter to his central Iowa directors, it reads in part “they’re expecting unprecedented operational losses.” The letter goes on to say that directors will be getting a temporary 10-percent pay cut and their hours will be cut in half.