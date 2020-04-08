Coronavirus Presents New Economic Threats to Iowa’s Ag Community

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RIPPEY, Iowa -- An already fragile agriculture economy is set for more blows as the coronavirus impacts its supply chain across the country.

For farmers like Tim Bardole, who is also the president of the Iowa Soybean Association, the coronavirus is just another roadblock they could not afford.

"There's just so many things beyond our control," Bardole said. "As farmers, we're somewhat used to that. We deal with weather, crop diseases and animal diseases, but enough is enough."

He said whether it's a big producer or a small producer, all farmers are feeling the effects of the teetering agriculture economy.

Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig said the combination of historically low oil prices and a reduced demand for fuel as more Iowans are staying home is resulting in damage to the ethanol industry.

"We've seen plants that have now shut down or reducing the amount of ethanol that they're producing," Naig said. "Of course, that impacts our farmers because they sell grain to those plants."

Those plants are also employers in their communities. Naig said it is "heartbreaking" to see those jobs being lost.

He said the "significant disruption" to the food and agriculture supply chain could last for months.

Bardole said even once the pandemic starts to slow down, it's hard to tell how long its impact will last on the ag economy, like all else.

"That's something that's not going to be fixed in a week or two weeks. Even at harvest I think there's still going to be a price drag because of the coronavirus," Bardole said.

As far as international trade goes, which has been a source of economic uncertainty in recent years from the trade wars, Naig said it is still expected for China to follow through on phase one of the new agreement.