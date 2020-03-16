Iowa’s COVID-19 Cases Rise to 22; First Polk County Resident Tests Positive

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Four more Iowans have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the state total to 22 cases, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health.

The health department announced there are now three cases resulting from community spread of the virus. One such case is a middle-age adult (41-60 years) in Polk County.

Another new community spread case is a middle-age Johnson County resident with no identified travel-related risk or exposure to a known COVID-19 case.

Two of the other new cases are residents of Allamakee County. One is a middle-age adult and the other is a child between 0-18 years. The cases in Allamakee County are related to international travel.

The IDPH says one of Sunday’s new cases was the first Iowa test conducted by a national lab. The health department expects the number of positive cases in Iowa to increase due to expanded testing options.