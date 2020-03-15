COVID-19 Fallout Increasing Food Bank’s Need for Food and Volunteers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- As COVID-19 progresses, it is creating uncertainty.

"It's in Iowa. It's real and it's going to happen," said Food Bank of Iowa CEO Michelle Book.

The COVID-19 pandemic sweeping the globe has caused an explosion of need from hungry and food insecure Iowans. "It really blew up this week in particular when Des Moines Public School district announced kids will be out of school through the end of the month."

With the state's largest school district canceling programs, activities and classes until at least March 30, many students are without their main source of food.

"With the school closure, students are unable to access backpack food for the weekends. Students, parents and teachers are unable to access school pantries. We know we need to step in and help," said Book.

Nearly 75 percent of the over 32,000 students in Des Moines Public Schools qualify for free or reduced lunch. To help prevent hunger, "grab and go" meals will be provided at middle school sites on March 26 and 27 from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. They've also partnered with Food Bank of Iowa for pop-up pantries through the end of the month. Book said, "All the employees of Food Bank agreed on that we need to be all hands on deck."

In the 55 counties they serve, 175,000 Iowans were already struggling to access enough food, but with the increase in need, the hands coming from volunteers are dwindling as social distancing becomes the new norm.

Book said, "Many of our large corporate partners announced last week they don't want their employees to leave the building for a group participation effort like volunteering at the Food Bank of Iowa."

As the world hopes the threat of COVID-19 will end, Food Bank of Iowa says some global issues don't come with a vaccine. "It's times like these people become acutely aware of hunger and food insecurity. Unfortunately, this is a year-round problem," said Book.

For families and students within Des Moines Public Schools who are in need of the pop-up pantry, contact Des Moines Public Schools for a list of locations. You can volunteer or donate by going to www.foodbankiowa.org