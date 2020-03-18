COVID-19 Has Simpson College Postponing Spring Graduation Ceremonies

INDIANOLA, Iowa – Simpson College has announced it will delay the spring commencement ceremonies because of COVID-19.

In a letter to students and faculty, Simpson College’s Interim President Bob Lane gave an update about graduation and the efforts being made to keep the Simpson Community united during this public health crisis.

Lane wrote, “Not only as your interim President, but as a father of two Simpson College graduates, it is with a heavy heart that I announce, given current Centers for Disease Control guidelines, that we are postponing commencement to a later date still yet to be determined. There are multiple considerations and we will announce details as they are finalized. I want to assure you that we are committed to providing an opportunity for the class to celebrate. I promise that we will be in touch with further details as they are made.”

Another notice posted on the college’s website Wednesday morning said updates will be coming later in the day about decisions made concerning student housing and work from home arrangements for staff members.

Currently, all campus events and on-campus student activities between March 17-April 30 are canceled.