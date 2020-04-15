COVID-19 Outbreaks Confirmed at Two Polk County Care Facilities

POLK COUNTY, Iowa — Two Polk County long-term care facilities are confirmed to have outbreaks of COVID-19.

Trinity Center at Luther Park in Des Moines confirmed in a statement that nine residents and one staff member tested positive for the virus.

On With Life, a long-term rehabilitation center in Ankeny, confirmed with WHO-TV that seven in-patient clients and 12 staff members have contracted the virus.

In both facilities, residents who have tested positive have been separated into an isolation wing and have dedicated staff taking care of them. At this time the condition of those infected is unknown.

Carol Sipfle, interim CEO from the Luther Park facility in a statement said:

“The Trinity Center at Luther Park has 10 positive COVID-19 cases. Nine are residents and one is an employee. The residents are quarantined on a single wing of the nursing home. The employee is not at work and we will follow CDC guidelines for regarding returning to work. We have contact the residents’ families, as well as all families of other residents in the Trinity Center about the situation. Our highest priority is to keep residents and staff safe. Employees are screened at the beginning of every shift and are monitored for COVID-19 symptoms. We are in regular contact with the Iowa Department of Public Health and Polk County Health Department to stop the spread within the facility, obtain the necessary PPE and provide appropriate care. Our staff and residents are following the recommended preventative actions, we have restricted visitors from entering our facility, and cancelled all group activities within the building until the virus has been eradicated.“

Jean Shelton CEO of On With Life said in a statement on the facility’s website:

“To Our On With Life Family, On With Life was created out of the challenges experienced by our founding families after their loved ones’ lives were forever changed. Because of those origins, we understand what it means to overcome. More than a month ago, as COVID-19 cases were first documented in Iowa, On With Life implemented several processes to protect our persons served and staff. Given our frequent admissions as a rehabilitation provider, we felt it was essential to coordinate our response as quickly as possible. In the last week our team has faced a new chapter in this pandemic as COVID-19 cases were confirmed within our Ankeny Inpatient program. As expected, our team moved into this new phase with the same expertise and dedication that form the foundation of the organization. Their number one goal was the safety and well-being of the people we serve. While this pandemic is the most significant challenge On With Life has experienced, our team has responded with a heroic combination of competence and grace. I am very proud and encouraged as I work alongside our team to continue to ensure the safety of our persons served and staff. Thank you for your continued support of the entire On With Life family. Our team has been overwhelmed by both words of encouragement and donations of needed protective equipment. Please continue to send positive thoughts as our staff work on the front lines in support of those we serve. Keep our persons served and their families in your thoughts as they continue their rehabilitation journey. Continue to follow recommendations related to social distancing to limit the spread of this highly contagious virus. The coming days will be tough, but our persons served and families will provide us with hope and purpose as we continue On With Life’s mission. As always, thank you for your support and love of On With Life. We need it now more than ever.”