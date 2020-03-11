COVID-19 Patient in ‘Critical Condition’ Being Treated at University of Iowa Hospitals

IOWA CITY, Iowa — Healthcare officials at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics are caring for a patient who tested positive for COVID-19.

The Cedar Rapids Gazette reports faculty and staff at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics were emailed Wednesday that the facility had admitted its first COVID-19 patient. The e-mail said the patient “remains in critical condition in our care.”

The e-mail also said the patient had been previously diagnosed with the illness prior to arrival and the hospital did have warning ahead of time the patient was arriving.

The patient has been isolated and will remain so during treatment, according to the e-mail from UIHC CEO Suresh Gunasekaran.

According to the Iowa Department of Public Health, as of Tuesday afternoon, 13 cases of COVID-19 have been diagnosed in Iowa.