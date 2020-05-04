COVID-19 Poses New Challenges for Muslims During Ramadan

DES MOINES, Iowa — It has been more than a week since Ramadan began, and with many mosques or Islamic Centers still closed or operating at a smaller capacity, the daily tradition of breaking the fast looks a lot different than it normally does.

“Every family brings a dish. It’s beautiful. People from Lebanon bring Lebanese food, people from Egypt bring Egyptian food, people from Jordan get Jordanian food, and we bring it all to the masthead,” said Basim Al-Bakri, the chairman of the Board of Trustees at the Islamic Center of Des Moines.

Al-Bakri said normally 250 to 300 people would gather at the Islamic Center for Iftar, or to break their fast every night at sunset during the month of Ramadan. They would spend hours eating, talking and worshiping. Now the Islamic Center is closed for mass gatherings, but they are still doing what they can to feed people by doing a drive-up meal.

“The people who cannot afford to break the fast, they can come and they don’t get out of their car. We just hand them the trays of cooked food. But it’s not the same like meeting together and eating together. But under the new circumstances, we have to do the best with what we’ve got,” Al-Bakri said.

The drive-up meal is from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. every day of Ramadan, which ends on May 23.