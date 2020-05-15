Customers Comment on Restaurants Reopening

DES MOINES, Iowa — Many restaurants that have sat empty for the last two months opened their doors to customers with some restrictions on Friday.

Despite the restrictions, many people felt their experience was pretty familiar.

“It just felt really normal to me. Everyone was wearing gloves, but they weren’t wearing masks, so it just felt more normal than it has been,” New Sharon resident Brea Weller said.

Weller and her mother were the first customers when Buzzard Billy’s opened at 11 a.m. on Friday.

“I’m ready to get out and about and I think everybody else is about ready and I think everybody is being as safe as possible,” Oskaloosa resident Terri Davis said.

Buzzard Billy’s general manager Jeff Kirby said they are prepared.

“We thought with the safety precautions that we were taking we could operate in a safe manner with the 50% capacity and social distancing guidelines,” Kirby said.

Going from a maximum capacity of 389 customers to only 194 and keeping each group of customers six feet apart made the restaurant more spacious.

“I like that it’s not packed. We got our food quicker. There’s not a bunch of people yelling and stuff,” Altoona resident Zach Lange said.

Customers didn’t seem to have concerns about safety.

“I did in the beginning, but now … if you’re going to get it, you’re going to get it, so I think just open everything back up and whoever doesn’t want to get sick just don’t go out,” Weller said.

“We need to get these businesses back up and running, give people back their jobs,” Davis said.

That’s something the general manager would like to see as well.

“Getting back to 100% employment of our employees is something we’d love to be able to do,” Kirby said.

Kirby said just because they are open, it doesn’t mean their carryout orders have stopped. In fact, he said they have had about an equal amount of carryout or delivery orders as in-person customers Friday.