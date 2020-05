DALLAS COUNTY, Iowa — An employee at the Dallas County Jail has tested positive for COVID-19.

Dallas County Sheriff Chad Leonard said the employee hasn’t been at work for a week.

Leonard said the sheriff’s office has been following all COVID-19 guidelines set by the Iowa Department of Public Health and CDC.

“We work side by side with public health and will deal with each case as it comes and do the best we can to protect the employees and inmates at the sheriff’s office,” said Leonard.