Des Moines Airport Protecting Employees and Customers Against the Coronavirus

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa-- With cases of the coronavirus now in Iowa, those who come in contact with travelers the most might be more at risk of contracting the illness.

The Director of Operations at the Des Moines International Airport, Clint Torp, said no matter the time of year safety is always the number one priority at the airport. Torp explains they’ve been protecting their employees the same way they protect their customers by issuing a number of CDC recommendations.

The airport has increased cleaning procedures in high traffic areas and touchpoints such as bathrooms, escalators, and handrails. They’ve added more hand sanitizing stations all across the airport and have posted personal hygiene educational signs in all bathrooms. A number of airlines have implemented additional cleaning measures as well.

Torp said the airport handles virus preventions every year. In fact, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health, Iowa has seen 35 flu-related deaths this season alone. Torp said the best thing they can do for their employees is to keep them educated.

“What we’re really doing is just increasing the education level and increasing the amount of hand sanitizer stations that we're putting out there so it's really upfront and in people’s visibility,” Torp said.

Like most businesses, the Des Moines International Airport always encourages its employees to stay home if ill. However, Torp says they haven’t seen an increase in employees taking sick days this year. Regardless, the airport is always prepared.

“Operationally we’re prepared for sick employees if we have them and we’ll continue with operations as we move forward,” Torp said.

For travel updates on the coronavirus you can visit this link.