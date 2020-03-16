Des Moines International Airport Sees Spring Break Travel Amid Coronavirus Concerns

DES MOINES, Iowa — While many are taking precautions around the world, some Iowans are taking their chances with COVID-19.

“I think the coronavirus is pretty dangerous, but at the same time over-hyped,” Chase McLeish said.

McLeish and his family left for Las Vegas this spring break from the Des Moines International Airport. The family is going to visit their grandma and said they are taking extra precautions on their trip.

“We have sanitizers, hand wipes. I brought gloves and a mask,” McLeish said.

The Des Moines International Airport, both last Friday and Monday morning, had significantly less traffic than in past years. They are usually busy days with spring break and NCAA tournament travel. This year travelers said TSA lines are nonexistent, parking lots have more open spaces, and flights have many “no shows” or empty seats.

Kyra and Cynthia Richards are also taking off. They are heading out internationally to Costa Rica.

“I think as long as we’re using precaution, we’re washing our hands, not touching our face, I think we will be fine. I’m not overly worried about it. If we get stuck in Costa Rica, we get stuck in Costa Rica,” Cynthia said.

“There’s worse places to be stuck,” Kyra said.



The Banasiaks decided to still go on vacation despite their Disney cruise getting canceled.

“Everyone was still willing to travel from a family’s perspective,” Mike Banasiak said. “From the cruise standpoint, I think it was the worry of quarantine that got us. With us being a lot of small business owners, we said ‘hey we don’t want to have that risk in place.’ So we decided to just go rent a house [in Florida], got a pool at the house. It’s good to go. We’re just going to go self quarantine ourselves down there,” Banasiak said.

Kali Jarnagin is also taking to the sky. She’s flying out to see her husband who is stationed in California. While there are more cases of COVID-19 there, Jarnagin isn’t worried.

“At this point, I’m not really too concerned. I’m more concerned about how everybody else is taking it with the whole buying out stores, toilet paper, food, that kind of thing. I am taking extra precautions washing my hands more than I normally do. I do have Clorox wipes to wipe down my seats on the airplane,” Jarnagin said.