Des Moines Mayor Declares State of Emergency Over Coronavirus

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Des Moines Mayor Frank Cownie has declared a state of emergency after Governor Kim Reynolds announced Iowa's first community spread case of COVID-19.

The declaration bans all gatherings of more than 250 people on public property. The measure is being implemented to slow the spread of the coronavirus. Police will help enforce the ban.

Cownie strongly suggests people also stop holding private gatherings of more than 250 people, which is consistent with recommendations from the Iowa Department of Public Health.

Any permits or permissions previously granted for gatherings are revoked. Any amounts paid for those permits will be refunded upon request, according to Cownie.

No coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Des Moines and Polk County. The 18 cases in Iowa are located in Carroll, Dallas, Harrison, Johnson and Pottawattamie counties.