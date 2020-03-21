Des Moines Mayor Urges Residents Only Leave Home for Essential Needs

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Des Moines Mayor Frank Cownie is urging all residents to voluntarily stay home for at least 14 days except when needing to get essential items.

Cownie recommends Des Moines residents limit time outside their home for only the most essential needs such as groceries, medicine, health care and getting fresh air and exercise while appropriately social distancing.

"We know from health officials that the single, best way to control the spread of COVID-19 is to avoid unnecessary contact with others. It is vital we as a community begin voluntarily to take that action as quickly as possible," said Cownie.

In response to Cownie's recommendation, the city will stop all enforcement of parking meters except where parking is prohibited -- near fire hydrants, fire lanes and loading zones.

On Saturday, Gov. Kim Reynolds announced 23 more confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Iowa, bringing the state total to 68. There are ten confirmed cases in Polk County, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health.