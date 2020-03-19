Des Moines Metro Gun Stores See Uptick In Sales

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa – Gun stores across the Des Moines Metro see uptick in sales.

According to Phoenix Southside Tactical Owner William Grunow there have been 42 appointments made my customers over the course of three days.

“So right now it is just like toilet paper unfortunately where everybody thinks there is going to be a shortage so they are coming out and buying everything and that’s crazy,” Grunow said.

Normally Grunow will have two to three daily appointments.

Grunow said consumers are buying everything.

Owner at Get Some Guns in Clive told Channel 13 the store has seen hundreds of sales and is running low on inventory. However, if the store has to close it will pay all its full-time employees until the business can restock.

“This is happening nationwide. It’s just not Des Moines. It actually hit Des Moines probably a few days later than everywhere else,” Grunow said.

According to the general manager at Crossroads Shooting Sports in Johnston the store is not low on supplies yet but has seen a trend in more first time buyers. If the store has to close it will lay off employees.

“Last time I checked my distributor had a total of 20 boxes of 9mm left and that was very specialty rounds people won’t usually buy. Just your basic run of the mill is not available anymore and that’s for all handgun types of ammunition and AR15 ammo,” Grunow said.

Grunow said he will remain open and take appointments as long as he has inventory.

24515 “I don’t know if I’d call it concerning. The gun industry is always really tied to politics so you are coming up on a presidential election so that’s also supposed to impact it. So that combined along with the coronavirus going around has really just increased the demand,” Grunow said.