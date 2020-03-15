Des Moines’ St. Patrick’s Day Parade Will Take Place Despite Virus Concerns

DES MOINES, Iowa — The organizers of Des Moines’ St. Patrick’s Day Parade say it will continue as planned this year, despite public health concerns over the spread of COVID-19.

Tony Schmid, president of the Friendly Sons of St. Patrick of Central Iowa, which organizes the annual parade, released a statement on the decision.

“As of now, the Friendly Sons of St. Patrick of Central Iowa will NOT be cancelling the 2020 St. Patrick’s Day Parade in Des Moines, unless the ‘higher powers’ dictate otherwise (mayor’s office, City of Des Moines, governor’s office or health dept.). If people feel their health is at risk, we would encourage them to stay at home and not attend our parade this year, but it will continue and we plan to celebrate with all the St. Patrick’s Day revelers!”

The decision is at odds with what Des Moines Mayor Frank Cownie has recommended. Cownie said it is time for organizations to cancel most events in an effort to reduce the spread of the virus.

“We are asking to reduce meetings and gatherings. We are asking people to have social distancing. [Stay] six to eight feet away from others. We are asking people to look at canceling events that would have over 50 people,” said Cownie.

The CDC recommends social distancing as an approach communities can take to slow the spread of COVID-19 to help reduce illness and death.

On Friday, Gov. Kim Reynolds said Iowa is not experiencing community spread of the virus yet, but she said health officials anticipate it will happen.

Seventeen Iowans have tested positive for COVID-19 so far, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health.