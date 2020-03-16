Des Moines Store Closed: Ill Worker Reported Contact with Coronavirus Victim

DES MOINES, Iowa — AT&T confirmed to Channel 13 Sunday that a Des Moines store temporarily closed after a worker reported feeling ill following previous contact with a person who contracted Coronavirus.

(Sign posted Sunday afternoon notifying customers. Photo: WHO-TV Chief Photojournalist Mike Borland)

It happened at the AT&T store located at 3737 Merle Hay Road.

Company spokesman Mark Giga told Channel 13 in a statement: “A retail store employee in Des Moines reported feeling ill and having contact with someone diagnosed with coronavirus (COVID-19). We have not been notified of a positive test result. Out of an abundance of caution, we closed and deep cleaned the store. The store will reopen tomorrow as staffing allows.”

Giga said the company closed the store on Thursday after the employee reported feeling ill. A crew has since cleaned the store and the company hopes to re-open Monday.