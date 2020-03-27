DMACC Confirms Online Classes for Rest of Spring Semester

ANKENY, Iowa – Classes for the rest of the spring semester will continue online for students at Des Moines Area Community College.

DMACC announced Friday that it is extending online learning for the rest of the 2020 spring semester due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The school will also begin using a temporary pass/fail grading option.

“Our first priority continues to be protecting the health and safety of our students, faculty and staff members,” said MD Isley, DMACC Vice President of Academic Affairs. “While we greatly miss seeing everyone on campus, we believe continuing online instruction for the final weeks of the spring semester is the right decision.”

The term is still scheduled to end the week of May 4th.

DMACC has not yet determined how it will handle classes for the summer term, though it says many of those classes are already offered online. Plans are expected to be announced in April.

Commencement ceremonies for spring 2020 have already been canceled.

DMACC President Rob Denson said, “We are hoping we can eventually reschedule these events so our students and their families can celebrate this significant accomplishment. We are also exploring options for a virtual or livestreamed graduation address.”