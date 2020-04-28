DMOS Works to Restart Elective Surgeries

DES MOINES, Iowa — On Friday, Governor Kim Reynolds announced that she was lifting the ban on elective surgeries. Starting Monday, places like DMOS Orthopaedic Centers are now able to start rescheduling postponed procedures.

Nick Honkam M.C., president of DMOS, says their facility has developed a backlog of patients who have had procedures postponed back in March and new patients who have been added to a wait list.

“The combination of all those waiting … when they heard about it, we got a fair number of calls starting on Friday about ‘hey, when can we get in? What does this mean for me?’” said Honkamp.

Currently, DMOS is working to put out new guidance to all of its facilities before officially starting elective procedures again. It’s something Honkamp says they are hoping to finalize this week. DMOS is looking into the possibility of setting up testing centers at its facilities. The goal would be to test patients 48 to 72 hours before their procedure. It’s a scenario they say would help them preserve PPE like N95 masks.

“There’s different PPE. There’s the N95 masks that everybody’s gotten very familiar with that probably nobody knew prior to a month ago. And obviously those are very much needed, particularly if you don’t know the status or somebody is positive,” said Honkamp. “That’s part of the benefit of having the testing is that we can preserve some of those things like N95 masks if we’re very confident in the testing and people are negative. Obviously, we still need gowns and the regular masks and things like that, but those shortages so far in our experience haven’t been quite as severe as some of the mass shortages like N95.”

Elective procedures include surgeries to correct injuries such as rotator cuff or meniscus tears. They are something that can be difficult to postpone, especially if someone is in intense pain.

“Those are some of the gray areas that we tried to hold some of those back just for safety and preserving resources. But at the same time, being honest that people are hurting and sooner is going to be better than later. At some point those start to become chronic problems that we don’t want to become chronic,” said Honkamp.

DMOS says it has been working with patients during the ban to manage pain. This includes maintaining regular movement and exercise until that patient can reschedule an elective procedure.

If a patient tests positive for COVID-19, unless it’s an emergency procedure, that patient will be required to wait the full 14 days before they would be able to reschedule their surgery.