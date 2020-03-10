DMPS Cancels Spring Break Trips to Japan and Italy Over Coronavirus Concerns

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Des Moines Public School officials say two school-sponsored spring break trips have been canceled because of concerns over the coronavirus.

DMPS Director of Communications Phil Roeder said a photography class trip to Italy and a Japanese class trip to Japan were both canceled.

“We obviously don’t want to run the risk. Travel to both of those places is not advised if it’s not essential. Like so many educational institutions and others, we are being safe rather than sorry and taking what I think is a very prudent step to cancel those,” Roeder said.

DMPS student Zoe Lawson said she was really looking forward to a spring break trip to Italy with her photography class.

“I’ve never been out of the country. I’ve never seen the ocean. I’ve never done anything like that. The furthest I’ve gone is Arizona, so I was just looking forward to getting out of the United States,” Lawson said.

The director of Central Campus said there is a possibility that the Italy trip could be rescheduled.

“The travel company has actually been really great to work with and all of the students and participants will have vouchers that just need to be used by the end of the fall of 2021. So there’s plenty of time to reschedule the trip. We are taking a look at that,” Central Campus Director Tascha Brown said.

But for a senior like Lawson, she might not be able to reschedule, or she could be in college by the time it is safe to go.

“I get it, but I’m bummed. We had been preparing over a year ago. Me and Hannah went to the first meeting in January of last year so we had been ready to go ever since then. And now it’s pushed back more or potentially never so,” Lawson said.

The district is also advising families and staff to avoid going on personal spring break trips to countries heavily affected by the virus. If they do, DMPS is asking those travelers to self-isolate for 14 days upon their return. DMPS has an entire page on its website dedicated to updates and information regarding coronavirus.