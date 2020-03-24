1  of  2
Downtown Farmers’ Market Postponed Due to the Coronavirus

Downtown Farmers’ market in Des Moines (WHO Channel 13)

DES MOINES, Iowa — Opening day of the Downtown Farmers’ Market in Des Moines has been postponed due to the spread of COVID-19.

The first farmers’ market of the year was originally planned for May 2.

“Our priority is the health and safety of our vendors and market patrons,” said Kelly Foss, director of the Downtown Farmers’ Market. “We are thankful to all of our sponsors, vendors and community members who participate in The Market. We look forward to again hosting this world-class event and being one of the top farmers’ markets in the country.”

The Downtown Farmers’ Market is typically held every Saturday morning from May to October at the Historic Court District in Des Moines.

Organizers say they will continue to evaluate health guidelines to determine an appropriate date to kick off the farmers’ market.

