Employee at Iowa City VA Tests Positive for COVID-19

IOWA CITY, Iowa — An employee at the Iowa City VA Health Care System has tested positive for COVID-19.

Officials there say the employee notified the VA of their diagnosis on Tuesday. They say the employee is now at home in isolation. Other staff who had close contact with the employee are also at home.

The VA will be screening veterans and staff who present symptoms of COVID-19.

Veterans who feel they may be at risk are encouraged to contact the Iowa City VA at 319-338-0581 and press 5 for an initial health screening.