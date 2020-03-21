Breaking News
Closings
Watch Now
Channel 13 News at 10:00
Iowa Impacts
Statehouse Coronavirus News
National Coronavirus Headlines
Closings And Cancellations
Coronavirus Iowa Impacts
Coronavirus Headlines From Governor Kim Reynolds And The Iowa Legislature
National Coronavirus Headlines
Closings And Cancellations

Employee at Krause Gateway Center in Des Moines Tests Positive for COVID-19

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Data pix.

DES MOINES, Iowa -- An employee at the Krause Gateway Center in Des Moines tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday.

Spokesperson Ariel Rubin says all employees were immediately sent home Friday, though most of the staff was already working remotely.

Krause Gateway Center serves as the headquarters for the businesses of the Krause Group, which owns Kum & Go.

"Operating within the requirements of individual privacy laws, we are working to ascertain any additional details that would be beneficial to others who may have been in contact with the individual," Rubin said.

Krause Gateway Center will be heavily sanitized over the weekend. The building will then be completely closed for the next two weeks.

"We will continue to operate our stores and provide critical food and fuel for those who need it – and we will continue to work dutifully to ensure our people are safe and healthy," said Rubin.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News