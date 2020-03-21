Employee at Krause Gateway Center in Des Moines Tests Positive for COVID-19

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- An employee at the Krause Gateway Center in Des Moines tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday.

Spokesperson Ariel Rubin says all employees were immediately sent home Friday, though most of the staff was already working remotely.

Krause Gateway Center serves as the headquarters for the businesses of the Krause Group, which owns Kum & Go.

"Operating within the requirements of individual privacy laws, we are working to ascertain any additional details that would be beneficial to others who may have been in contact with the individual," Rubin said.

Krause Gateway Center will be heavily sanitized over the weekend. The building will then be completely closed for the next two weeks.

"We will continue to operate our stores and provide critical food and fuel for those who need it – and we will continue to work dutifully to ensure our people are safe and healthy," said Rubin.