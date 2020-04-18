First Inmate in Iowa Tests Positive for Coronavirus

CORALVILLE, Iowa — The first inmate in Iowa has tested positive for COVID-19, the Iowa Department of Corrections announced Saturday.

The inmate, who is between the ages of 18-40, is in quarantine at the Iowa Medical and Classification Center in Coralville. The Department of Corrections says the inmate was admitted to the facility after arriving from Henry County on April 16. The inmate was immediately placed into quarantine and began displaying symptoms of COVID-19. Medical staff tested for the virus, which came back positive. The inmate is currently in isolation and is in stable condition, according to the Department of Corrections.

The department is now conducting contact tracing to identify any inmates or staff who may have been exposed since the inmate arrived.

The Department of Corrections implemented new safety measures last Saturday after a correctional officer at a Coralville prison tested positive for the virus. All community-based corrections and prison staff members are now required to wear masks, and inmates will be required to wear sneeze guards and face shields.

The Department of Corrections outlined other steps it has taken to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 in Iowa prisons. Those measures can be found here.