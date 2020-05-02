First Long-Term Care Outbreak in County Considered Safe Enough to Partially Reopen

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the virus that causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. Some political leaders are hailing a potential breakthrough in the fight against COVID-19: simple pin-prick blood tests or nasal swabs that can determine within minutes if someone has, or previously had, the virus. But some scientists have challenged their accuracy. (NIAID-RML via AP)

PANORA, Iowa — The first long-term care center outbreak among counties deemed safe enough to partially reopen has been reported in Guthrie County.

Guthrie County officials confirm seven people at the Lakeside Village long-term care facility in Panora tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday. The positive tests include both staff and residents at the facility. All have been placed in isolation or quarantined.

Until the outbreak at Lakeside Village, all of the long-term care facility outbreaks in Iowa were located in one of the 22 counties still under the initial COVID-19 restrictions. Guthrie County is among the 77 counties allowed to partially reopen restaurants, shopping centers and fitness gyms.

Guthrie County Public Health Director Jotham Arber said, “Protecting the health and wellbeing of the residents and staff is of the highest priority. We know our older population is at the highest risk for serious COVID-19 illness, so we are monitoring the situation carefully and taking the highest precautions to prevent virus spread.”

County officials say they will continue to work very closely with all long-term and assisted living facilities along with the County Emergency Management Agency to provide PPE, medical resources, guidance and training where necessary.

The outbreak increases Guthrie County’s positive test total to 22.