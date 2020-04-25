First ‘Test Iowa’ Drive-Through Location Opens in Des Moines

DES MOINES, Iowa — The first Test Iowa drive-through testing site opened up in Des Moines on Saturday.

The testing site is located in the parking lot north of the Iowa Events Center.

Test Iowa sites are only for people who have qualified by taking the online COVID-19 assessment at testiowa.com. Those who qualify will then have to set up an appointment to get tested at a drive-through location.

The Iowa National Guard says 240 Iowans have scheduled a test for either Saturday or Sunday, and they expect many more Iowans to do so in the coming weeks.

A spokesperson says a number of state agencies are working to make sure these new testing sites run smoothly.

“People of Iowa are pooling their efforts together. We have the Department of Transportation, the Iowa National Guard, people from the governor’s office who are dedicated to make sure this runs well and that Iowans are healthy,” said Lt. Col. Wesley Hall.

The Des Moines location is the only Test Iowa site open as of right now. The governor’s office says more will open across the state in the coming weeks, which will increase the state’s testing capability by 3,000 tests per day.

It should take about 72 hours for people to get back their test results.