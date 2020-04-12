Food Bank of Iowa Responds to Increased Demand for Aid

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- The Food Bank of Iowa typically provides 1.5 million pounds of food to 175,000 Iowans a month. COVID-19 has changed that exponentially, as Gov. Kim Reynolds announced an increase of individuals applying for food assistance by 65 percent.

“As businesses and industries started to shut down across the state and unemployment claims started to be filed, people realized that this was going to be weeks, if not months. The orders from our agencies started to come in, double, triple, five times what they normally ordered. One woman, her order was 20 times what they would normally order. And we knew immediately that we would have to put in additional partners to help us serve this need,” said President and CEO of Food Bank of Iowa Michelle Book.

According to the Food Bank of Iowa, rural areas are being hit the hardest, as a lack of grocery stores has made food insecurity a reality for newly unemployed people.

As a part of Project Zúme, the organization has enlisted the help of churches and other faith-based organizations across the state to extend the reach of its emergency food assembly.

“We did partner with a number of area churches, and the churches are finding that they're able to fill that need for folks that aren't used to going into pantries, folks that aren't aware of the system,” said Book.

The existing 625 agencies within the Food Bank of Iowa continue to process increased distribution and are looking for additional volunteers. Book says the organization is also looking for additional funding to help finance the increased cost of shipping boxes.

Most importantly, Book wants to remind Iowans to reach out for help through the Food Bank of Iowa if they find themselves in need.