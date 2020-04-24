Fourth COVID-19 Outbreak Confirmed at Polk County Care Facility

MITCHELLVILLE, Iowa — Another COVID-19 outbreak has been confirmed at a long-term care facility in Polk County.

Four residents and two staff members at Mitchell Village Care Center in Mitchellville have tested positive, the facility confirmed Friday.

Mitchell Village Care Center says those with the virus are receiving medical treatment and will remain in isolation for at least 14 days. Only one positive case is currently in the building and that person is in isolation, according to Mitchell Village Care Center.

“Please know that the health and safety of our residents and staff is our top priority. We are doing everything we can to ensure we stop the spread of this within our facility and to protect our residents and staff. We are working with local and state health officials to ensure we are taking the appropriate steps at this time. Our staff and residents are following the recommended actions and procedures to eradicate this infection,” Mitchell Village Care Center said in a statement.

This is the thirteenth long-term care facility outbreak in Iowa, totaling 435 cases.

Other long-term care facilities in Polk County that have confirmed outbreaks include Trinity Center at Luther Park, On With Life and Bishop Drumm Retirement Center.

Heritage Specialty Care in Cedar Rapids has had 111 confirmed cases, which is the most of any long-term care facility in the state.

More than half of all COVID-19 deaths in Iowa have been residents of long-term care facilities. In total, 107 Iowans have now died from the virus.