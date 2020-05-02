Gov. Reynolds: Case Surge Due to Testing Increase as Iowa Reopens

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — On the day Iowa began easing restrictions designed to slow the spread of the coronavirus, Gov. Kim Reynolds said increased testing was largely the reason for a record number of new COVID-19 cases.

Health officials reported 739 new positive cases Friday, by far the most in a single day and bringing the state total to 7,884.

Of the new cases, 516 were from four counties, including two that are dealing with outbreaks at meat processing plants.

She also reported there were an additional eight deaths, bringing the state’s total to 170.

Additionally, Reynolds acknowledged a backlog in testing. She said that is in-part due to the influx of Iowans getting tested at the new “Test Iowa” sites in Waterloo and Des Moines. Another reason is because the state hygienic lab has to approve and validate the way “Test Iowa” results are being processed. She said the same process from when the state lab first began processing tests in March, as the Centers for Disease Control had to approve the methods being used.

“I want to assure Iowans that this a short term issue while the lab is transition to accommodate not only a higher volume of tests on an ongoing basis, but as they work with the validation of the Test Iowa process,” Reynolds said.

The governor said Iowans who were tested through “Test Iowa” in the past week will get results this weekend.