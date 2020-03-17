Gov. Reynolds Issues a State of Public Health Disaster Emergency

DES MOINES, Iowa — Gov. Kim Reynolds has issued a State of Public Health Disaster Emergency that goes into effect Tuesday, March 17th at noon. It lasts through March 31st.

It takes significant steps to require social distancing and limit community spread of COVID-19.

This requires closing restaurants and bars to the general public, although it allows carry-out, drive-through, and delivery. Fitness centers, health clubs, gyms, and aquatic centers are closed, along with theaters, casinos, and gaming facilities. Planned large gatherings and events of more than 10 people must be canceled or postponed until the public health disaster is over.

This is section three of the declaration:

“Pursuant to Iowa Code § 135.144 (3), and in conjunction with the Iowa Department of Public Health, unless otherwise modified by subsequent proclamation or order of the Iowa Department of Public Health, I hereby order that effective Noon today, March 17, 2020, and continuing until 11:59 p.m. on March 31, 2020: A. Restaurants and Bars: All Restaurants and Bars are hereby closed to the general public except that to the extent permitted by applicable law, and in accordance with any recommendations of the Iowa Department of Public Health, food and beverages may be sold if such food or beverages are promptly taken from the premises, such as on a carry-out or drive-through basis, or if the food or beverage is delivered to customers off the premises. B. Fitness Center: All fitness centers, health clubs, health spas, gyms, aquatic centers are hereby closed. C. Theaters: All theaters or other performance venues at which live performances or or motion pictures are shown are hereby closed. D. Casinos and Gaming Facilities: All casinos and other facilities conducting pari-mutuel wagering or gaming operations are hereby closed. E. Mass Gathering: Social, community, spiritual, religious, recreational, leisure, and sporting gatherings and events of more than 10 people are hereby prohibited at all locations and venues, including but not limited to parades, festivals, conventions, and fundraisers. Planned large gatherings and events must be canceled or postponed until after termination of this disaster. F. Senior Citizen Centers and Adult Daycare Facilities: All facilities that conduct adult day services or other senior citizen centers are hereby closed.”

