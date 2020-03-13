Governor Announces New COVID-19 Case in Iowa

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

IOWA -- Governor Kim Reynolds announced Friday another Iowan has tested positive for COVID-19. Reynolds said the person is a Harrison County resident and tested positive for the virus in Nebraska.

This brings the total cases of COVID-19 in Iowa to 17. Fifteen of the cases are linked to Iowans who were on a cruise in Egypt. Fourteen of those individuals are Johnson County residents. Another person linked to the Egyptian cruise who tested positive lives in Carroll County.

A Pottawattamie County resident has also tested positive for COVID-19.

Reynolds said all 17 cases are travel-related. Twenty-two tests at Iowa's State Hygienic Laboratory came back negative on Friday.

“At this time, Iowa is not experiencing community spread of the virus. However, we anticipate it will happen, and now is the time to prepare,” Reynolds said.

Reynolds also announced that ten Iowans who were quarantined on the Grand Princess cruise ship off the coast of California will arrive back home Friday night. She said another ten Iowans who were on the cruise will return home Saturday.

Reynolds signed a proclamation Friday to temporarily suspend requirements for transportation of food, medical supplies, cleaning products and other household goods by removing restrictions on oversize and overweight loads.