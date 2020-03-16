Governor Reynolds Confirms New COVID-19 Case in Iowa

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

IOWA -- Governor Kim Reynolds confirmed another Iowan tested positive for COVID-19. This brings the state's total to 23 cases.

Reynolds said the additional case was identified in Dallas County on Monday. This is the second Dallas County resident to test positive for COVID-19, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health. No other information about the new case was released.

The Iowa counties with coronavirus cases include Allamakee County (2 cases), Carroll County (1 case), Dallas County (2 cases), Harrison County (1 case), Johnson County (15 cases), Polk County (1 case) and Pottawattamie County (1 case).

This past weekend, Reynolds confirmed Iowa is experiencing community spread of COVID-19, which means people infected with the virus cannot specifically identify the source of the infection.

Reynolds and health officials emphasized the importance of social distancing to help slow the spread of the virus. The CDC recommends avoiding mass gatherings and maintaining at least six feet away from others.

President Donald Trump on Monday urged all older Americans to stay home. He said people should avoid crowds and eating out at restaurants to slow the spread of the virus.

No Iowans have died from COVID-19.