Governor: There is Now Community Spread of COVID-19 in Iowa

IOWA -- Governor Kim Reynolds confirmed Saturday there is now community spread of COVID-19 in the state after an 18th Iowan tested positive for the coronavirus.

The new case is an older adult (61-80 years) in Dallas County.

Community spread occurs when individuals have been infected with the virus in an area and cannot specifically identify the source of the infection, or do not know how or where they became infected.

The 18 cases are now located in Carroll, Dallas, Harrison, Johnson and Pottawattamie counties.

Fifteen of the cases are linked to Iowans who were on a cruise in Egypt. Fourteen of those individuals are Johnson County residents. Another person linked to the Egyptian cruise who tested positive lives in Carroll County.

The 17th case was announced Friday in Harrison County. A Pottawattamie County resident has also tested positive for COVID-19.

Reynolds says measures must be implemented immediately to try and slow down the spread of the virus. This includes not holding or attending gatherings of more than 250 people.

Health officials recommend people 60 years and older with underlying conditions should stay home and avoid gatherings or others situations that could lead to exposure of the virus.

Reynolds said they do not recommend closing schools at this time.