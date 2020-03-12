Grand View University Moves to Online Learning After Spring Break to Combat Spread of COVID-19

DES MOINES, Iowa – Grand View University has reversed an earlier decision to continue in-person classes following its spring break and will now move to online learning for two weeks following the break.

The university issued a statement on its decision Thursday afternoon citing the quick spread of the COVID-19 illness.

Given the rapid acceleration of the COVID-19 situation in the United States and around the world, Grand View has made the decision to move to a social distancing mode. This means that all face-to-face classes will be delivered online for the two weeks following Spring Break, March 23-April 3. During this time, the University, offices, residence halls and dining services will remain open. This decision came after concern for the safety and wellbeing of students, faculty and staff, as well as the health of the community. The two-week period of online instruction aligns with the incubation of the virus and will help reduce the likelihood of community spread. Grand View also encourages everyone to practice social distancing and avoid encounters with large groups of people. Grand View is working diligently to maintain quality of instruction and learning while protecting the health and safety of the community. University administration will continue to monitor the situation and provide ongoing communication as the situation evolves. Official University updates are available here. Grand View University