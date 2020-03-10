Grinnell College Sending Students Home to Prevent Spread of Coronavirus

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRINNELL, Iowa -- Grinnell College is sending students home for the remainder of the semester in an effort to limit the spread of COVID-19.

Students are expected to leave campus by March 23. They will finish their courses online until the end of the spring 2020 term in May.

"Our goals are first and foremost to keep our students, faculty, and staff safe including those most vulnerable in this situation; to support course completion and graduation; and to not overburden students who are in financial need. We are striving to meet our social responsibility and serve the common good," said Grinnell College President Raynard S. Kington.

Students with exceptional reasons to stay on campus can petition to remain, but the college asks them to stay within Iowa for the remainder of the semester.

Grinnell College is also canceling all athletic events, including practices and competitions for the rest of the semester. The college is considering canceling its commencement ceremony and other large events to decrease the instances that require community members to gather in large groups in close proximity.

All college-sponsored international and domestic travel has been canceled as well.

Administrative offices will continue to operate, and the libraries will remain open.

Read the message sent out to students by Grinnell College's president.