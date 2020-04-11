Grocery Stores Implementing Changes Amid Coronavirus Concerns

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- The new normal has most people wearing face masks when they are in places where social distancing is hard such as grocery stores.

While you will see many changes in Hy-Vee stores to help stop the spread of COVID-19, you may not see all employees wearing masks.

“We follow CDC guidelines for pretty much everything that we’re doing, and employees are not required to wear a mask, but they’re encouraged to wear one. We actually gave every employee a mask this week,” Hy-Vee Public Relations Director Christina Gayman said.

If you have been to a Hy-Vee store in the last week, you will have noticed the blue arrows marking one-way aisles, red dots on the floor to encourage social distancing, the disinfecting between every customer at the checkout belt and the plexiglass barrier between you and the cashier.

If you don’t even want to go in the stores, you can place an order online for delivery or pick up. But Hy-Vee said these online orders have quadrupled in the last two weeks, so expect a 1-3 day wait before getting your groceries.

Hy-Vee is not alone with increased online orders. Brick Street Market in Bondurant said they are constantly delivering groceries.

“We started this in December and probably one to two a week until the week of March 16. We haven’t been really able to take a breath and analyze what we’re doing, but I can tell you depending on the day we’re talking 20 to 30 online orders in a day,” Brick Street Market Co-Owner Brian Lohse said.