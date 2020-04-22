Here’s What is Inside Iowa’s New $26 Million Contract to Test for COVID-19

DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds announced Tuesday an agreement with a Utah company to significantly expand the state’s testing ability for COVID-19. The state’s coronavirus website, coronavirus.iowa.gov, showed that 27,615 tests had been completed. But the governor’s new agreement with Nomi Health calls for 540,000 additional tests.

The contract calls for one-third of the total test kits beginning on April 22.

The $26 million agreement offers the ability for mass testing sites to give the administration a more expansive view of how widespread the virus is and when the governor could safely ease restrictions on businesses. “If you talk to states across the country, everybody is trying to figure out a way that we can responsibly and safely open back up our economy and get Iowans back to work,” the governor said.

The governor said a mass testing will take place Saturday at the Iowa Events Center in Des Moines.

Read the full contract here.