Here’s What We Know About the 44 Iowans with COVID-19

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DES MOINES, Iowa — The first 44 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Iowa show the virus has hit more women than men, all age groups and 13 of the state’s 99 counties, according to additional information provided by the Iowa Department of Public Health.

Here is the breakdown by gender: 25 females, 19 males.

Confirmed cases broken down by age:

0-17: 1 case

18-40: 10 cases

41-60: 13 cases

61-80: 18 cases

81+: 2 cases

The Centers for Disease Control says the elderly, especially those with underlying health issues, are the most at risk for COVID-19. But Iowa’s early numbers show that other age groups can also be vulnerable.

