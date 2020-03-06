How Coronavirus Could Impact Iowa’s Trade Economy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Amidst economic uncertainty around the globe stemming from the coronavirus, the agriculture industry has growing concerns about its potential impact on trade.

Earlier this month, President Donald Trump’s economic advisor Larry Kudlow said the outbreak will hurt exports expected from the first “phase” of the new U.S.-China trade deal.

Part of phase one includes China's agreement to purchase American agriculture products totaling in $40 billion to $50 billion.

“It is true the trade deal, the phase one trade deal, the export boom from that trade deal will take longer because of the Chinese virus. That is true,” Kudlow said in a Fox Business Network interview.

Iowa Secretary of Agriculture, Mike Naig, said he has seen some supply change disruptions already since the covid-19 coronavirus outbreak.

"We've seen a slowdown and maybe things backing up both into and out of places like China and that certainly could be an economic headwind to us, if this situation continues," Naig said.

In a press call with reporters Thursday afternoon, Sen. Joni Ernst said she hopes the coronavirus will not significantly impact trade with Iowa.

"Bottom line, we have to keep the pressure on China to follow through on their end of what they have committed to in phase one," she said. "We’ll keep pressuring them but we hope the coronavirus doesn’t interrupt this great flow we have with trade."

Naig said despite concerns, there is not reason for anyone to panic yet. He said the fact that there has been a trade deal between the U.S. and China should ease anxieties.

"We've come through the last year or so with a lot of uncertainty around trade and so we were really excited that we have a deal with Japan, we've got a USMCA that is passed through the Congress and we've got a phase one agreement with China," he said.

Both Naig and Ernst said they will continue to monitor how the situation with the coronavirus unfolds, in relation to its effect on trade.