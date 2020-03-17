Hy-Vee Announces Store Changes in Response to COVID-19

Breaking News
IOWA — Hy-Vee announced temporary store changes in response to COVID-19 concerns, including shortened store hours.

Starting March 18, Hy-Vee stores will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., seven days a week.

Hy-Vee says the shortened hours will allow employees additional time to sanitize areas of the store and restock the items in highest demand.

All Hy-Vee convenience stores will continue to operate under their normal hours. All dining areas in Hy-Vee stores, restaurants and convenience stores are now closed to the public. However, food service areas will offer options for carry-out meals during normal hours.

For Hy-Vee Aisles Online customers, deliveries will now be made by third-party partners such as Shipt and Door Dash (where available). Hy-Vee asks customers who are able to shop in stores to do so to keep Hy-Vee Aisles Online timeslots available for those who are unable to shop for themselves or have been advised by health care professionals to limit their public exposure.

