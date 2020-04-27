 

 

Hy-Vee Starts Requiring Employees to Wear Masks at Work

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — Hy-Vee will now require all store employees to wear masks or other face coverings while at work.

All Hy-Vee employees at stores and distribution centers will begin wearing masks on Monday to help protect the health of employees and customers. Hy-Vee says it has provided masks to employees over the past several weeks.

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Hy-Vee has already installed plexiglass barriers at all checkouts. Social distancing indicators have been placed on the floor where lines typically form in stores, and Hy-Vee added one-way directional signs in aisles.

Hy-Vee says it is providing another bonus to all part-time and full-time store employees. Employees will receive a 10% bonus on all their hours worked from April 13 through May 3.

